Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo . AFP
A young racegoer, Indie, attends day two of the Goodwood Revival, which recreates the 1950s and 1960s era of motorsport, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, West Sussex, UK. PA Photo
An egret takes flight in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik takes a selfie with fans at the unveiling of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy in Bengaluru. AFP
Palestinians repair their tent after it was damaged in an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza city. Reuters
Activists wave Palestinian flags in support of a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists vowing to try 'to break the siege of Gaza', in Ajaccio, Corsica. AFP
Models present creations at the Lantu by Huazhou He runway show during China Fashion Week in Beijing. EPA
Volunteers clear debris at a police station that was vandalised during anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo
News

Best photos of September 13: Athletes competing in Tokyo to a clean-up in Kathmandu

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 13, 2025

