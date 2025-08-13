Migrants seen in July on a fibreglass boat waiting to be rescued in international waters south of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea. Reuters
At least 20 migrants die as boat capsizes off Lampedusa

Around 100 people were believed to be on the boat

August 13, 2025

At least 20 people have died after a migrant boat capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, a UN agency and local media reported on Wednesday.

More than a dozen are still missing. Survivors have been brought to a centre on Lampedusa.

Rescuers have recovered 20 bodies so far and operations are continuing, according to initial reports from the Ansa news agency. Around 100 people were believed to be on the boat, of which around 60 have been rescued.

Filippo Ungaro, from the UN's refugee agency UNHCR, expressed "deep anguish" over the disaster and said more migrants could still be missing at sea.

"Twenty bodies have been recovered and the same number are missing," he wrote on his account on social media platform X.

The Italian interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately known how long the migrants had been at sea.

According to the UNHCR, 675 migrants have died making the perilous central Mediterranean crossing so far this year, not counting the latest sinking.

This is a developing story

