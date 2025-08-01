Best photos of August 1: From Aadi Perukku celebrations in India to the Garma festival in Australia

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Indian students float lamps and flowers in a pool to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival honouring the life-giving force of water, in Chennai, eastern India. AFP
Indian students float lamps and flowers in a pool to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival honouring the life-giving force of water, in Chennai, eastern India. AFP
Visitors at the China Film museum in Beijing. AFP
Visitors at the China Film museum in Beijing. AFP
A supporter holds flares during the Portuguese Supercup soccer match between Sporting and Benfica at Algarve Stadium, in Faro, Portugal. EPA
A supporter holds flares during the Portuguese Supercup soccer match between Sporting and Benfica at Algarve Stadium, in Faro, Portugal. EPA
Croatia's Wings of Storm airforce aerobatic team take part in a military parade to mark the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm, Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, and Croatian Veterans Day, in Zagreb. Reuters
Croatia's Wings of Storm airforce aerobatic team take part in a military parade to mark the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm, Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, and Croatian Veterans Day, in Zagreb. Reuters
A puddle reflects a boy riding his bicycle through a flock of pigeons in Jalandhar, northern India. AFP
A puddle reflects a boy riding his bicycle through a flock of pigeons in Jalandhar, northern India. AFP
Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China. AFP
Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China. AFP
The United States Air Force Drill Team performs at the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland. Getty Images
The United States Air Force Drill Team performs at the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland. Getty Images
A member of the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepares for the bunggul traditional dance at the Garma Festival in Australia's Northern Territory. EPA
A member of the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepares for the bunggul traditional dance at the Garma Festival in Australia's Northern Territory. EPA

News

Best photos of August 1: From Aadi Perukku celebrations in India to the Garma festival in Australia

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: August 01, 2025, 3:03 PM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
The Royal Moroccan Air Force's aerobatic team, Marche Verte, performs in Tetouan on Throne Day, marking the anniversary of King Mohammed VI's ascension. AFP

Best Photos of July 31: From a Moroccan Air Force aerobatic display to a stunning sunset in Basra

Holidaymakers on balconies at the Alohilani Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, look towards Waikiki Beach after a tsunami alert following an earthquake off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. Reuters

Best photos of July 30: From holidaymakers in Hawaii to a waterlogged vegetable stall in Amritsar

