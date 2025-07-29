Best Photos of July 29: From fire-breathing stunts in Ajmer to migrants trying to cross The Channel

Revellers perform a fire-breathing stunt as they take part in a religious procession during the 'Kanwar Yatra' pilgrimage in the sacred month of Shravan, in Ajmer on July 29, 2025. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)

