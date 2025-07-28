TOPSHOT - Mourners gather around the hearse of Lebanese musician and composer Ziad Rahbani outside Khoury Hospital in Beirut's central Hamra district on July 28, 2025. Lebanon mourned musician and composer Ziad Rahbani, son of iconic singer Fairuz and a musical pioneer in his own right, who died on July 26 aged 69 after a decades-long career that revolutionised the country's artistic scene. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP)
Best Photos of July 28: From the funeral of Ziad Rahbani to the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

July 28, 2025

Updated: July 28, 2025, 12:14 PM`
