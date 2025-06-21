Players chase the ball during the Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral, Pakistan. AFP
Lebanese singer Wael Jassar performs in Rabat, Morocco, during the Mawazine International Music Festival. EPA
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh takes part in the women's high jump at the Diamond League athletics in Paris. Reuters
A man sleeps on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India. AFP
A conductor leads an orchestra during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot racecourse, England. PA
A skater performs during Go Skateboarding Day in Manila, Philippines. AFP
The hull of the superyacht Bayesian, which sank near Palermo, Sicily, in 2024, is lifted by cranes during salvage operations off the village of Porticello. AP
Performers take part in a parade for the Bali Art Festival in Denpasar, Indonesia. AFP
The ancient city of Aphrodisias, regarded as the most renowned city dedicated to Aphrodite, the deity of love and beauty, is being renovated to offer visitors a renewed experience with night-time museum access, a new visitor centre, and enhanced landscaping in Aydin, Turkey. Getty Images
Visitors enjoy the sunrise during celebrations of the summer solstice at Stonehenge, England. Getty Images
News

Best photos of June 21: Polo in Pakistan to summer solstice at Stonehenge

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 21, 2025

Updated: June 21, 2025, 11:00 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
