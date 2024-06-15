Iran and Sweden agree on mutual release of detained nationals

Oman says it has brokered an agreement between Iran and Sweden on the mutual release of nationals detained in the two countries, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry.

The released nationals have been transferred from Tehran and Stockholm to Oman's capital Muscat on Saturday ahead of their return to their counties, the ministry said.

Tehran has detained Swedish national Johan Floderus, who is an EU diplomat, for more than two years.

In December, Floderus went on trial in Iran on charges of conspiring with Iran's arch-enemy Israel.

Floderus, 33, was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran airport as he was returning from a trip with friends.

His arrest came while Noury was being tried in Sweden, which led to a life sentence handed down in July 2022. The verdict was appealed.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson demanded the immediate release of Floderus on December 11.

On December 19, a Swedish appeals court confirmed a life sentence for the former Iranian prison official, Hamid Noury.

Noury, 62, was convicted of "grave breaches of international humanitarian law and murder" over his role in a purge in which at least 5,000 prisoners were killed in Iran in 1988.

More to follow ...