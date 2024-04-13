Sydney mall evacuated after several people stabbed

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of several stabbings, police said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm following the reports, police in Australia's New South Wales state.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.

“Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing, but this was not confirmed by police.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported that some people were trapped inside the mall.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams sweeping the surrounding streets,” one witness said.

Another said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

New South Wales police said an operation was under way but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services going to the area.

With reporting from agencies.