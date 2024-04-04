Today's best photos: From an aid boat in Cyprus to a storm in Manhattan

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

Jennifer, a cargo ship carrying humanitarian aid, is anchored outside the port of Larnaca, Cyrpus, after pausing the mission of delivering supplies for Gaza, following the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike in Deir Al Balah. Reuters

Apr 04, 2024
