Five die as migrant boats sinks off Tunisia

Five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned and five more were missing after their boat sank off Tunisia en route for Europe, authorities said on Saturday.

About 20 others were rescued from the Mediterranean by the Tunisian coastguard, Faouzi Masmoudi, district attorney from the port city of Sfax, said.

Boats were scouring the waters off Sfax hunting for any more survivors, Mr Masmoudi added.

Parts of the Tunisian coastline lie less than 150km from the Italian island of Lampedusa, making them a favoured departure point for migrants ready to risk the dangerous sea crossing.

More than 23,500 migrants of various nationalities were intercepted off Tunisia between January and September 2022, according to the FTDES rights group which tracks migration issues.

More than 500 people died or disappeared at sea during the same period, it said.

The coastguard is under pressure to stem the flow but lacks the means to do so, according to Tunisian authorities.

The central Mediterranean route includes boat launchings from neighbouring Libya and is a perilous way for people trying to reach southern Europe, where Greece, Italy and Malta are all EU members.

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the EU through Greece each year.

Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in often unseaworthy inflatable dinghies.

Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded boats and yachts as they head to Italy.

About 100,000 people crossed the Mediterranean to reach Italian shores in 2022.

Last year, Italy also elected a far-right leader who has used migration as a key issue and is looking to reduce the number of migrants reaching its territory.