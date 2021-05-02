Ten years after killing Osama bin Laden, US tests risk of Al Qaeda revival

Ten years ago this weekend, Barack Obama looked around a tense White House situation room and told his expectant team: "Looks like we got him."
After tense minutes awaiting reports from a three-storey house 11,000 kilometres away in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad, word had finally come through that the target named Geronimo had been killed by Navy Seals.
That simple, coded confirmation that Osama bin Laden was dead marked a watershed in America's vengeful pursuit of Al Qaeda and one of the high points Mr Obama's presidency.
At the time, American officials might also have hoped it would mark the beginning of the end of the terrorist network in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Yet a decade on, the status in the region of the network responsible for the 9/11 attacks is still a foreign policy headache for Washington and remains one of the key national security issues in America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In the intervening years, Al Qaeda has taken on new leadership and diversified around the world. But the regional branch, called Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), maintains a stubborn if small presence in the area where it first came to international notoriety, intelligence officials say, and the spectre of that presence now weighs heavily on American plans to leave.
Moreover, some expect the movement to try to capitalise on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in the coming months, analysts and diplomats told The National.
"In the short term, their goal appears to be to support the Taliban's return to power, to do whatever they can to help the Taliban form a government," said Asfandyar Mir, a fellow at Stanford University's centre for international security and co-operation. "That will automatically have benefits for Al Qaeda, that will improve their security."
The compound where Bin Laden hid from the world's largest manhunt for at least five years has long been razed and is today nothing more than a patch of waste ground where local children play.
Likewise the movement's footprint in Pakistan has also withered, under an onslaught of drones and military offensives, security officials say.
"The footprint of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent has almost entirely shifted to Afghanistan," said Mr Mir. "It was in Pakistan."
Relations between the Taliban and Al Qaeda and fears the group will again use Afghanistan as a launch pad for attacks have been at the heart of America's deal with the Taliban. Under the agreement signed in Doha, Qatar in February 2020, America would only pull its troops out if the Taliban ensures terrorist groups like Al Qaeda cannot raise funds, train or recruit in Afghanistan.
The issue is so sensitive for the Taliban that officials in its Doha political office are reluctant to even mention the organisation's name. A Taliban spokesman told The National that they had no intention of allowing anyone to use Afghan soil against America.
"We have conveyed this message to all through our official statements, that those who are intending to carry out sabotage activities in other countries have no place in Afghanistan," Sohail Shaheen said. "We just want to focus on reconstruction of our country after the end of occupation."
Taliban commanders contacted by The National downplayed both the presence of Al Qaeda and the insurgents' links with the group.
"Al Qaeda and the Taliban don't need each other now for support and survival, but the two remain in great mutual respect of each other," said a commander in eastern Afghanistan called Mullah Jamal Haqqani. Another militant source said most Al Qaeda fighters had moved to the Middle East during the 2011 Arab uprisings.
Both Western and Afghan intelligence assessments are more sceptical. Last year the United Nations Security Council reported concerns that Al Qaeda advisers were still closely embedded within the Taliban. Its latest update in February this year reported little had changed and said there were estimated to be between 200 and 500 Al Qaeda members in 11 Afghan provinces. "Al Qaeda assesses that its future in Afghanistan depends upon its close ties to the Taliban, as well as the success of Taliban military operations in the country," the report said.
A string of senior Al Qaeda figures have been reported killed in the country in the past two years. Afghan special forces last October killed Hossam Abdul Al Raouf, a senior propagandist also known as Abu Muhsin Al Masri. He had been living in the Taliban-controlled province of Ghazni. In November, a Pakistani bomb-maker linked with the group, Mohammad Hanif, was killed in Farah province.
Al Qaeda suffered its biggest recent loss in September 2019, when Asim Umar, the head of AQIS, was killed in a raid on a compound in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province.
That killing briefly inflamed tensions with the local Taliban, one commander told The National. After the killing, Al Qaeda complained to a local Taliban leader, called Haji Mubrak, that Asim had not been given enough protection.
"Mubrak got angry and said: 'Get lost, who told you to hide here? We once sacrificed our whole regime for you guys and you still have complaints and doubts about the Taliban?'." The commander said he had not seen any Al Qaeda presence in the province since then.
"After the US and Taliban deal, Taliban leaders assured [American envoy] Zalmay Khalilzad that we have strongly told our fighters to keep in mind, no one from Al Qaeda will be tolerated," he said.
Seated next to Mr Obama on that day a decade ago was his vice president Joe Biden. Mr Biden, now president, has committed to pulling troops out of Afghanistan by September, despite US intelligence assessments that the Taliban and Al Qaeda are still close.
Mr Biden argues that the troops first sent to Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago to topple the Taliban and pursue Bin Laden are no longer needed there. The threat from Al Qaeda in Afghanistan has been cut and there are greater terrorist threats elsewhere, particularly from domestic white supremacists, he told Congress this week. What Al Qaeda threat does remain can be watched and managed from afar, he said.
Afghan politicians have warned of the threat for years, although Western officials suspect they often exaggerate to ensure continued funding and military support. "This withdrawal will be a mistake," one Afghan diplomat said. "Al Qaeda will come back quickly."
Mr Biden will now see if they have been crying wolf.
The specs: 2019 Audi Q8
Price, base: Dh315,000
Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm
Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km
Directed by: J Blakeson
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage
3/5 stars
- Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns
- Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro
- AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura
- Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss
- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- The Undertaker beat John Cena
- The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day
- Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
- Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode
- Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka
- Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor
- Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
- Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali
- Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal
Price: From Dh39,500
Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder
Transmission: Four-speed auto
Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km
Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)
Directed by: Craig Gillespie
Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry
4/5
BMW M8 Competition Coupe
Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
Power 625hp at 6,000rpm
Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm
Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto
Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec
Top speed 305kph
Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km
Price from Dh700,000 (estimate)
On sale Jan/Feb 2020
The Cockroach
(Vintage)
Ian McEwan
Name: One Good Thing
Founders: Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke
Based in: Dubai
Sector: e-commerce
Size: 5 employees
Stage: Looking for seed funding
Investors: Self-funded and seeking external investors
Day 1 results:
Open Men (bonus points in brackets)
New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)
India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)
South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)
Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0)
Open Women
New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)
England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)
Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)
New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family
Anna and the Apocalypse
Director: John McPhail
Starring: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Mark Benton
Three stars
Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)
RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)
Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm)
Sunday, May 17
Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm)
Monday, May 18
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)
Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time)
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)
RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)
Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm)
Sunday, May 17
Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm)
Monday, May 18
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)
Origin
Dan Brown
Doubleday
The Disaster Artist
Director: James Franco
Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogan
Four stars
The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China
Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion
The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India
Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015
His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016
Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017
Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25
Bournemouth 0
Manchester United 2
Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')
