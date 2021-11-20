Syrian Kurds take part in Bride of Rain ritual - in pictures

Syrian Kurds prepare a doll for the Bride of the Rain ritual in the northeastern city of Qamishli.

All photos: AFP

The doll is paraded during the ritual, which has gained new relevance amid a struggle with record low rainfall.

Syrian Kurdish families share a meal in the street during the Bride of the Rain ritual, practised for centuries by the region's Kurdish community.

The ritual is traditionally performed during winter to ward off drought.

After largely dying out in recent decades, the custom has re-emerged as drought-hit residents of north-east Syria grapple with a growing climate disaster.

Drought has threatened crops and livelihoods in the region.

Eating in the street is part of the rain ritual.

In recent decades, the custom had declined. But the drought is making it relevant again.

The doll is made of wood and colourful fabric.

Children parade the 'bride' through the streets.