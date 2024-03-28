Resignation of US State Department official Annelle Sheline highlights rifts over Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A US State Department official’s decision to resign in protest against Israel’s war on Gaza has emphasised growing rifts in Washington over the Biden administration's stance on the conflict.

Annelle Sheline announced on Wednesday she would step down from her role as foreign affairs officer in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour. In an article for CNN, she wrote that she was "unable to serve an administration that enables such atrocities".

She said her focus had been promoting human rights in the Middle East and North Africa.

"As a representative of a government that is directly enabling what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza, such work has become almost impossible," she wrote.

"Whatever credibility the United States had as an advocate for human rights has almost entirely vanished since the war began."

Ms Sheline is the latest official to resign from the State Department. Josh Paul, a director in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, stepped down in October last year, while Department of Education official Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American, resigned in January.

Ms Sheline said the government of President Joe Biden was shifting its Gaza policy slowly, but its actions so far had caused too much damage. The US previously faced criticism for vetoing UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict, with the country this week abstaining from a vote on a resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

She said plans for the US military to build a pier help aid enter Gaza from the sea amounted to a "PR stunt".

"I can only hope that things are starting to change. Unfortunately, I don't yet see the US actually using its leverage as far as ending or withdrawing support for Israeli military operations, turning off the tap of weapons," she told AFP.

Protesters gather outside the US State Department during talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. EPA

The decision to abstain from the vote on the resolution, which was adopted by the council, was a response to domestic pressure over the Gaza war and calls from allies to compromise, said Michael Singh, managing director of the Washington Institute and a Middle East aide at the White House under former president George W Bush.

A resolution "is a signal, but it doesn't in any tangible way impact Israel's ability to prosecute the conflict", Mr Singh told AFP. Arms restrictions imposed by the US would "come at a much higher cost" strategically and politically, he added.

Israel has waged a relentless military campaign in Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people. More than 32,400 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since then, Gaza's health authorities said.

The US has repeatedly warned Israel not to attack the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians have taken shelter. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week vowed to press ahead, after a direct appeal from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US officials say they aim to present Israeli officials with alternatives to an attack on Rafah.