Israel-Gaza war live: UN Security Council adopts Gaza ceasefire resolution

<p>The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire during Ramadan that is to be “respected by all parties leading to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire”.</p><p>The E10-crafted resolution passed on Monday with 14 votes in favour and one abstention, from the US.</p><p>This is the first time the Council has passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/25/un-security-council-adopts-gaza-ceasefire-resolution/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>