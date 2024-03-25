Live Blog
An aircraft airdrops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN urges Israel to lift all impediments on aid

Israel announced that it is halting all further approvals of food convoys headed to northern Gaza

  • UNRWA says Israel plans to no longer approve its food convoys to northern Gaza
  • Medical teams in 'extreme danger' as Israeli army besieges two hospitals
  • Gaza truce negotiations 'on ice' as Israel and Hamas remain at odds
  • Horror and starvation 'stalk' people of Gaza, Guterres says
  • EU condemns Israeli seizure of Palestinian land in occupied West Bank
  • Israel attacks Baalbek as Hezbollah fires 60 rockets at army barracks
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,226, with 74,518 injured
Updated: March 25, 2024, 5:04 AM