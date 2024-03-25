Israel-Gaza war live: UN urges Israel to lift all impediments on aid

<p><span style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); color: inherit;">The US military said it carried out self-defence strikes against three Houthi underground storage sites in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. </span></p><p><span style="color: inherit; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);">"These strikes targeted capabilities used by the Houthis to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region," </span>the US Central Command (Centcom) said.</p><p><span style="color: inherit; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);">"These weapons storage facilities presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region" it added.</span></p><p><span style="color: inherit; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);">Centcom said that its forces also destroyed four drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defence.</span></p><p><span style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); color: inherit;">The Iranian-backed Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea, it added. No injuries or damage were reported by US </span>ships<span style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); color: inherit;">, coalition forces, or commercial vessels.</span></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">March 22 Red Sea Update<br><br>On March 22, between approximately 4:22 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.<br>During… <a href="https://t.co/lFHlCaduX3">pic.twitter.com/lFHlCaduX3</a></p>&mdash; U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) <a href="https://twitter.com/CENTCOM/status/1771349396376199184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n