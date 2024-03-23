Houthi leader condemns 'reckless' US and British strikes as Yemeni group's sites are hit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday criticised attacks by US and UK forces on sites controlled by the group.

Muhammad Ali Al Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, described the strikes as "reckless".

The American-British attacks aim to break a naval blockade of ships linked to Israel, which is besieging Gaza, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The US military carried out what it said were self-defence strikes against three Houthi underground storage sites in rebels-controlled areas of Yemen on Friday.

هجمات متهورة إرهابية أمريكية بريطانية ع اليمن هدفها الأولى كسر الحصار البحري عن السفن المرتبطةبالكيان الغاصب المحاصرلغزة

ان استمرار الهجمات يؤكد استمرار أمريكا وبريطانيابدعم المذابح والابادة واستخدام التجويع كسلاح ضد أبناء #غزة

ان هذا العدوان الهمجي ارهاب وغير قانوني وإجرام فاشل — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) March 22, 2024

"These strikes targeted capabilities used by the Houthis to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region," the US Central Command said on Saturday.

"These weapons storage facilities presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region" it added.

Centcom said that its forces also destroyed four drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, adding that Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea.

March 22 Red Sea Update



On March 22, between approximately 4:22 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

During… pic.twitter.com/lFHlCaduX3 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 23, 2024

No injuries or damage were reported by US ships, coalition forces, or commercial vessels.

Attacks by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea region, which the Iran-aligned militants say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The Houthis have kept up their campaign of attacks despite two months of US-led air strikes.

Strikes and explosions were seen and heard in Sanaa on Friday night, according to witnesses and videos circulating on social media.

Footage showed explosions and smoke rising over the Houthi-controlled capital.

عدوان امريكي بريطاني يستهدف صنعاء بصواريخ شديدة الانفجار..

من هنا من عدن اعلن تضامني مع اهلنا في صنعاء واستنكر ذلك العدوان الغاشم..

ومن لا يستنكر ذلك العدوان او يهلل له فهو منافق لا يحمل ذرة اخلاق..

بردا وسلامنا على اهلنا في صنعاء pic.twitter.com/NLfP9ySSdm — عايدة أحمد (@Eayida3) March 22, 2024

There was no official confirmation of the injured or the origin of the explosions. Yemeni TV station Al Masirah, which is linked to the Houthis, reported strikes hitting the city.

Meanwhile, a vote at the UN Security Council on a new text calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war was postponed to Monday, diplomatic sources confirmed, after a separate, US-lead draft resolution which supported “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza was vetoed on Friday by Russia and China.

The new resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by the two countries.

The US has vetoed three resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, the most recent an Arab-backed measure. That measure was supported by 13 members with one abstention in a Feb. 20 vote.

Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in late October calling for pauses in the fighting to deliver aid, the protection of civilians and a halt to arming Hamas. They said it did not reflect global calls for a ceasefire.

The Gaza war began after Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 others hostage.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. More than 32,000 people, mostly Palestinian civilians, have died in Israel's retaliatory campaign, according to the Gaza health ministry, and the UN has warned of imminent famine in the territory.