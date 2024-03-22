Live Blog
Smoke rises above buildings during Israeli bombardment as people fleeing the Al-Shifa hospital compound and its vicinity in Gaza City, reach the central part of the Gaza Strip on March 21, 2024. Israel's army was on March 21 four days into a raid at Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, where the military says Hamas was operating from among patients and displaced civilians. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Al Shifa remains under siege as Blinken due to meet war cabinet

EU leaders pile pressure on Israel, calling for an 'immediate humanitarian pause' in Gaza

  • Blinken says progress made on ceasefire and hostage swap but no deal yet
  • US Secretary of State to meet with Israeli war cabinet
  • ‘Fighting continues’ inside Al Shifa hospital
  • EU leaders call for 'immediate humanitarian pause' in Gaza
  • US to bring resolution on 'immediate ceasefire' to UN Security Council on Friday
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,988, with 74,188 injured
Updated: March 22, 2024, 5:24 AM