Israel-Gaza war live: Al Shifa remains under siege as Blinken due to meet war cabinet

<p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Cairo that good progress had been made on a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel.</p><p>"I can't put a timeframe on it but I think we are getting close to a point where we'll have agreements," Mr Blinken said.</p><p>He said he and US President Joe Biden think a major ground operation in Rafah would be a mistake, and that they could not support it because of the number of Palestinians sheltering there who would have "to get out of harm's way".</p><p>"And for those that would inevitably remain it would be a humanitarian disaster," Mr Blinken said.</p><p>He said the&nbsp;continuing problem posed by Hamas is a threat to many, but that the group could be "effectively dealt with without a major ground operation in Rafah".</p><p>Mr Blinken said a post-war scenario could include a Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.&nbsp;</p><p>The US has been working closely with Arab partners since his last visit to the region in January, he said.</p>