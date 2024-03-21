Live Blog
RAFAH, GAZA - MARCH 20 : People inspect damage and recover items from their homes following Israeli air strikes on March 20, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Despite warnings from US President Biden, Israeli forces have targeted the city of Rafah which is currently home to an estimated million Palestinian refugees. According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 73,000 wounded in Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza starting on October 7. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war live: US submits draft resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire'

Washington has vetoed three draft resolutions during more than five months of war

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • More than 800 Palestinians killed since start of Ramadan
  • Saudi Arabia donates $40 million to UNRWA
  • Hamas says Israel rejected its ceasefire proposal
  • Arab foreign ministers to meet Blinken in Cairo on Thursday
  • Palestinian poll finds support for Hamas has dropped
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,923, with 74,096 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: March 21, 2024, 4:54 AM