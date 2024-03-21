Israel-Gaza war live: US submits draft resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire'

<p>The US has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.</p><p>"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told Saudi media outlet <em>Al Hadath </em>on Wednesday, during a visit to the Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israel-Gaza war.</p><p>The US has&nbsp;vetoed&nbsp;three&nbsp;draft&nbsp;resolutions during more than five months of war, two which would have demanded an immediate ceasefire.</p><p>Most recently, the US justified its&nbsp;veto&nbsp;by saying such action could jeopardise efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and release of hostages.</p><p>The US traditionally shields Israel at the UN, but it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt&nbsp;resolutions&nbsp;that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and pause fighting.</p>