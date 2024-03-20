Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli strike on refugee camp in central Gaza kills 27

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/7KQKWQNECC7I2WFH6SPG6NWNLM.jpg"><figcaption>A wounded boy arrives at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah on Tuesday, following Israel's bombardment of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. AFP</figcaption></figure>At least 27 Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a house in Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza, on Tuesday night.</p><p>Local sources said that those killed were mostly displaced people, Wafa news agency reported.</p><p>An unspecified number of Palestinians were also killed in the bombardment of Al Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza city, Wafa said.</p><p>The injured were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, a town in central Gaza about 14km south of Gaza city.</p><p>Medics said rescue operations were under way as some victims were believed to be trapped under the rubble of a three-storey building that was hit.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/20/at-least-27-palestinians-killed-by-israeli-strike-on-refugee-camp-in-central-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>