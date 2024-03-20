Live Blog
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Wounded Palestinians lie on the floor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on March 19, 2024, following Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli strike on refugee camp in central Gaza kills 27

There were also reports of aerial bombings on the eastern and northern parts of the enclave

  • Israeli bombardment kills 27 in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
  • British Foreign Secretary says ceasefire crucial but a 'lot of conditions' need to be met
  • Houthis say fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles
  • US and Israel argue publicly over looming Rafah operation
  • Canada will honour resolution blocking military exports to Israel
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,923, with 74,096 injured
