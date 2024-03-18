Live Blog
Palestinians use a donkey-pulled cart to transport the body of a relative killed in Israeli bombardment from the morgue of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas at Al Shifa Hospital

Gaza's Health Ministry reports a number of dead and wounded since early morning

  • Israeli military launches operation at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
  • Negotiators to renew push for a Gaza truce in Qatar this week
  • Aid convoy reaches northern Gaza with help of local tribes
  • Gazans observe Ramadan and pray for peace amid ruins of mosques
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,645, with 73,676 injured
Displaced Palestinians hold a white flag as they pass an Israeli tank position while fleeing the Hamad Town district of Khan Younis. Bloomberg

Updated: March 18, 2024, 4:43 AM