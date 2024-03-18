Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas at Al Shifa Hospital

<p>The Israeli army said it is currently conducting an operation at Al Shifa hospital compound in Gaza, as the enclave's health ministry reports deaths and injuries.</p><p>The army claimed that the operation is based on intelligence that the hospital's infrastructure had been used by Hamas militants "to conduct terrorist activity".</p><p>It added that during the operation, militants opened fire at the troops from within the hospital.</p><p>"The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified."</p><p>"Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital," it said.</p><p>The Gaza health ministry said that "a number of martyrs and wounded have fallen so far" since the early morning.</p><p>It said that around 30,000 displaced and wounded people and medical teams are still besieged inside the building.</p><p>The government media office in Gaza has condemned the operation.</p><p>"The Israeli army's storming of Al Shifa Hospital with tanks, drones and weapons and shooting inside it is a war crime," it said.</p><p>It added that a fire has erupted at the gate of the hospital and there were cases of suffocation among displaced women an children at the facility.</p><p>It said that communications were cut and the displaced people are besieged inside the surgery building.</p>