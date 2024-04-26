Three workers killed in drone strike on Iraq gas complex

Three workers, believed to be foreigners, were killed in a drone attack on a gas complex in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Friday, a local official said.

“Three workers were killed and another three wounded,” Ramak Ramadan, district chief of Chemchemal, in Sulaymaniyah province, where the Khor Mor complex is located, told AFP.

He said that according to preliminary information, “the dead workers are foreigners”.

The attack “targeted a fuel storage tank”, he added.

An adviser to the Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish Region and a senior Kurdish political source also told Reuters that foreigners had been killed.

The site is owned by the UAE company Dana Gas.

Production has been suspended, the sources also told Reuters.

The Pearl Consortium, Dana Gas and its affiliate Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's biggest gasfields.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The gasfield lies between the cities of Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah.

Unclaimed Katyusha rocket attacks hit the same complex several times in recent years without causing significant damage.

In January, two Katyusha rockets hit the gasfield, causing a blaze, but no casualties were reported.