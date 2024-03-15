Israel-Gaza war live: Senior US senator Chuck Schumer says Netanyahu has 'lost his way'

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/H65MMWZ4R4PHADHWSGCLD46QCM.jpg"><figcaption>US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. AP</figcaption></figure><em>Ellie Sennett</em> reports from Washington:</p><p>US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer called for Israel to hold new elections and warned Washington would have “no choice” but to act if the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government did not change course.</p><p>In a nearly hour-long speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, the highest-ranking Jewish member of Congress said Mr Netanyahu “has lost his way”.</p><p>Mr Schumer suggested the Israeli government's actions in Gaza have turned Israel into a “pariah opposed by the rest of the world”.</p><p>“Nobody expects Prime Minister Netanyahu to do the things that must be done to break the cycle of violence, to preserve Israel's credibility on the world stage and to work towards a two-state solution,” Mr Schumer said.</p><p>“I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel.”</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/14/us-senator-chuck-schumer-calls-for-israel-elections-saying-netanyahu-has-lost-his-way/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>