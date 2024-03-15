Live Blog
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N. Y. , departs after saying he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost his way" and is an obstacle to peace in the region amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U. S. , strongly criticized Netanyahu in a lengthy speech and called for Israel to hold new elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Israel-Gaza war live: Senior US senator Chuck Schumer says Netanyahu has 'lost his way'

Senate Majority Leader calls for Israel elections and warns country is becoming an international pariah

  • Schumer calls for Israel elections and says Netanyahu has 'lost his way'
  • Israeli forces conduct raids and arrests in West Bank
  • Houthis fire ballistic missiles into Red Sea
  • US finalises UN resolution endorsing efforts for Gaza ceasefire
  • Missile strikes ship off Yemen, UKMTO reports
  • Australia set to resume UNRWA funding
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,341, with 73,134 injured
Displaced Palestinians hold a white flag as they pass an Israeli tank position while fleeing the Hamad Town district of Khan Younis. Bloomberg

Updated: March 15, 2024, 5:13 AM