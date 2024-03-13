Live Blog
epaselect Displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charitable youth group before breakfast, on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, 12 March 2024. EPA / HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: UNRWA calls conflict a ‘war on children’ as 12,000 killed

Lazzarini says more children killed in Gaza than in four years of global conflict

  • 'Staggering' number of child deaths reported in Gaza war, UNRWA says
  • Netanyahu says Israel will ‘finish the job’ in Rafah while protecting civilians
  • Queen Rania blames ‘racist’ Israeli government for ‘deliberate’ hunger crisis in Gaza
  • UAE pledges extra aid for Gaza during Ramadan
  • Israel confirms Al Aqsa restrictions won't change in first week of Ramadan
  • Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah meets senior Hamas official in Beirut
  • EU’s Borrell urges Security Council to act on two-state solution
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,112, with 72,760 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Displaced Palestinians hold a white flag as they pass an Israeli tank position while fleeing the Hamad Town district of Khan Younis. Bloomberg

Updated: March 13, 2024, 4:42 AM