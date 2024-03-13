Israel-Gaza war live: UNRWA calls conflict a ‘war on children’ as 12,000 killed

<p><em>Patrick deHahn </em>reports from New York:</p><p>There have been more children reported killed in Israel's war on Gaza than in four years of worldwide conflict, the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency said.</p><p>The secretary general of the UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, on Tuesday said more than 12,300 children were killed in Gaza from October 2023 to February 2024, according to UN and Gaza health authority numbers.</p><p>It amounts to more than 12,193 children killed in conflict from 2019 to 2022, a graphic in his post on X reads.</p><p>"This war is a war on children," Mr Lazzarini said.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined.<br><br>This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ceasefireNow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ceasefireNow</a> for the… <a href="https://t.co/tYwSNHecpy">pic.twitter.com/tYwSNHecpy</a></p>&mdash; Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) <a href="https://twitter.com/UNLazzarini/status/1767618985397272831?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 12, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n