Live Blog
People and relatives of a Palestinian family search for missing persons under the rubble of their home following an Israeli air strike, at the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 03 March 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 14 members of a Palestinian family were killed following recent Israeli airstrikes in the southern city of Rafah. More than 30,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA / HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: US Vice President calls for immediate six-week ceasefire

Kamala Harris urged both sides to comply, describing conditions in the enclave as inhumane

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Palestinian officials reject Israeli account of aid convoy deaths
  • At least eight killed in Israeli drone strike on aid lorry in Deir Al Balah
  • Israeli government has 'no plan' for Palestinians' future, former PM says
  • US military condemns Houthi rebels after sinking of the Rubymar
  • US Senator Bernie Sanders calls for an end to Israeli aid
  • Gaza death toll rises to 30,410, with 71,700 injured
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

An injured man is rescued from the rubble after an Israeli air strike on the Rafah camp in Gaza. EPA

An injured man is rescued from the rubble after an Israeli air strike on the Rafah camp in Gaza. EPA

Updated: March 04, 2024, 6:19 AM