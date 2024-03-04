Israel-Gaza war live: US Vice President calls for immediate six-week ceasefire

<p><em><img src="https://arena-cdn-g.imgix.net/site-media/644641990e35c1d7739cc4aa6c7a69dad2a2e835aef7c1e0956e3f3f.jpg">Sara Ruthven</em> reports from Washington:</p><p>US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, describing conditions in the enclave as inhumane.</p><p>"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is currently on the table," Ms Harris said during an event in Selma, Alabama, commemorating Bloody Sunday in 1965, when police attacked peaceful civil rights demonstrators.</p><p>She urged Hamas to accept a deal that mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to complete over the past few weeks.</p><p>"This [deal] will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in," Ms Harris said.</p><p>"This would allow us to build something more enduring, to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self-determination."</p>