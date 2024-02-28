Israel-Gaza war live: Signs growing that Gaza truce may be imminent

<p><em>Hamza Hendawi </em>reports:</p><p>Signs are growing that a truce in the Gaza war may at long last be around the corner, with the US determined to pause the conflict before Ramadan and Hamas appearing to soften some of its conditions for a pause in the nearly five-month conflict.</p><p>US President Joe Biden, whose country is Israel’s main backer, said on Monday that Israel had agreed not to engage in military activities in the Palestinian enclave during Ramadan, which begins around March 10.</p><p>This will “give us time to get all the hostages out”, Mr Biden said in an appearance on NBC's <em>Late Night</em> With Seth Meyers.</p><p>“My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire … We're close, we're not done yet”.</p><p>The nearing truce comes at a time when mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar are engaging in the biggest diplomatic push in weeks for a cessation of hostilities and a swap of poisoners and hostages.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/27/signs-growing-that-long-awaited-gaza-truce-may-be-reached-soon/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>