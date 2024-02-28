Live Blog
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, December 21, 2023. AP

Israel-Gaza war live: Signs growing that Gaza truce may be imminent

US President Joe Biden says a ceasefire may be in place as soon as Monday, but warns that it is not a done deal

  • Hezbollah says it fired 'large volley' of rockets at Israeli surveillance base
  • UAE calls for Palestine peace process to 'spare region from violence'
  • Over half a million people in Gaza a step away from famine, says UN
  • White House says negotiating team working 'very hard' for ceasefire in Gaza
  • Palestinian ambassador Zomlot says Hamas in talks for new government
  • Israel-Hezbollah escalation puts efforts to find solution at risk, UN says
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,878, with 70,215 wounded
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 28, 2024, 5:39 AM