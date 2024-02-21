Live Blog
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Relatives mourn during the funeral of loved ones killed during overnight Israeli strikes at a cemetery in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on February 21, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas movement. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas, Israel and US indirect talks in Cairo at 'critical phase'

Negotiations part of a renewed drive to head off an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah

KEY INFO
  • Hamas, Israel and US indirect negotiations in Cairo at 'critical phase'
  • Israeli occupation’s immunity from international law must end, UAE tells ICJ
  • UK maritime group told of explosion off Yemen's Hodeidah coast
  • "Large blast' heard near Damascus hours after Israeli strikes
  • WFP director warns of famine in Gaza after aid deliveries paused
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,313, with 69,333 wounded
A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 21, 2024, 4:04 PM