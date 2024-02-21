Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas, Israel and US indirect talks in Cairo at 'critical phase'

<p><img src="https://arena-cdn-g.imgix.net/site-media/644641990e35c1d7739cc4aa604ba58cad5b80dbf366e6ea9e54275d.jpg"></p><p><em>Mohamad Ali Harisi, Hamza Hendawi and Thomas Helm</em> report:</p><p>Indirect negotiations in Cairo between&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Hamas</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Israel</a>&nbsp;and the US to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/20/gaza-hamas-temporary-ceasefire-us-un-resolution/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">pause the war in Gaza</a>&nbsp;have reached a “critical phase”, diplomatic sources told&nbsp;<em>The National</em>, amid a renewed diplomatic push to reach a deal in the coming days.</p><p>Multiple sources said the flurry of diplomatic activity is part of a renewed drive to have a second truce in place to head off an&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/19/rafah-tal-al-sultan-cemetery/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Israeli ground offensive in Rafah,</a>&nbsp;the southern Gazan city on the Egyptian border that is home to about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.</p><p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">US,</a>&nbsp;like&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Egypt</a>&nbsp;and other stakeholders, fear that ground operations in Rafah could significantly worsen the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave and cause many civilian casualties.</p><p>On Wednesday, US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was taking part in negotiations in Cairo. His Middle East trip, which includes a visit to Israel on Thursday, is focused on pushing for a humanitarian pause “before the end of the week”, the State Department has announced.</p><p>It also comes on the backdrop of a US push for a&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">UN Security Council</a>&nbsp;resolution that calls for a temporary ceasefire “as soon as practicable”,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/20/us-draft-resolution-at-un-calls-for-temporary-ceasefire-in-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">after vetoing another resolution</a>&nbsp;drafted by Algeria that called for an immediate ceasefire.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/21/hamas-israel-ceasefire-negotiations-latest/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>