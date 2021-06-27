Lebanon protests injure 10 soldiers as currency hits record low

Ten soldiers and at least eight others were injured as demonstrations erupted in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Saturday night as the national currency slid to an all-time low.

The state news agency reported nine soldiers were injured when men on motorcycles threw sound bombs at them in central Tripoli.

The clashes came as Lebanon’s currency sunk to a new low – the street value of the lira briefly dropped to 18,000 to the US dollar, while fuel shortages continue to plunge the country into darkness, and leave hours-long queues at petrol stations throughout Lebanon.

The Lebanese lira is officially pegged at 1,507 to the dollar but has lost over 90 per cent of its value in the last 18 months and hit living conditions.

In Tripoli, protesters took their rage to the doorsteps of the city’s rich and powerful – gathering outside the homes of several MPs.

One video posted to social media appeared to show the bodyguards of Mohammad Kabbara, an MP of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s Future Movement, opening fire on the demonstrators.

Protesters also attempted to storm a local branch of the Central Bank and the local government office in the city centre. In January, protesters set fire to the municipality offices in the city in another protest over the economic situation.

Businesses across the city shut in protest at deteriorating living conditions but in one incident, two people were injured by gunfire following a fight that broke out over a fast-food restaurant refusing to close its doors.

The unrest saw small groups of demonstrators, and – in places – the army, block major roads across the country, including in Beirut and the southern city of Saida.

The clashes were the largest in the country since January when several nights of unrest in Tripoli saw one protester killed and hundreds more injured in demonstrations against the impact of more Covid-19 lockdowns.

On Saturday, the lira dropped rapidly at the weekend to 18,000 to the dollar, down from 16,000 to the dollar the day before. The currency devaluation has forced up the prices of many basic goods.

Stalemated government talks have left the country without a functioning leadership for more than 10 months since the administration resigned after a deadly blast at Beirut port.

A desperately needed international bailout has been made continent on wide-ranging financial reforms, but there is little indication of any serious efforts to implement reforms.

On Friday, the caretaker government said it planned to lift subsidies on fuel – a move that will further increase the price of basic goods.

The crisis has put more than half the country into poverty, with the World Bank describing it as among the worst economic crisis since the 19th century.