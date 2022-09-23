Death toll rises to 53 after Lebanon migrant boat sinking

At least 53 people have died after a boat carrying migrants headed to Europe sank off the Syrian coast after originally departing from northern Lebanon earlier this week.

Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamiye told Reuters that the bodies of 53 people had been recovered. He said those on board were mainly from Lebanon and Syria.

Syrian authorities have said that 20 survivors were found and there were between 120-150 people on board.

READ MORE At least 34 dead after boat carrying 150 migrants sinks off Syria

Bodies first began appearing off the coast of Tartus, Syria, on Thursday afternoon.

The Syrian Transport Ministry has said information from survivors suggested the boat set off from Miniyeh, a town just north of Lebanon's second city of Tripoli.

On Thursday night, Mr Hamiye said his Syrian counterpart had assured him that rescue operations continued and that a helicopter was carrying out surveys of the area where the boat sank.

A devastating economic crisis in Lebanon that started intensifying in 2019 has led to a surge in the number of people seeking to leave the country for Europe by sea.

The local currency has plummeted in value by more than 95 per cent, many people have been plunged into poverty and there are widespread shortages in basic essentials including medicines, bread, water and electricity.

In April, a migrant boat that set off from near Tripoli sank during an incident with the Lebanese navy off the country's coast.

About 80 Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian migrants were on board, of whom some 40 were rescued, seven were confirmed dead and around 30 officially remain missing.