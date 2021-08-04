Israel rocket sirens sound near border with Lebanon

A fire in Qiryat Shemona caused by the rocket, according to MDA, the Israeli emergency services

Israeli military rocket warning sirens sounded on Wednesday indicating possible projectiles fired from Lebanon.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in Qiryat Shemona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai, three communities near the border with Lebanon.

"Following the report regarding the sirens that sounded a short while ago at Qiryat Shemona, Kfar Giladi, and Tel Hai, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Two of them fell in Israeli territory, one of which did not cross into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said.

They added that forces responded with artillery fire into Lebanese territory.

The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets.

But small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, and two rockets were launched at Israel on July 20, causing no damage or injuries. Israel responded to that incident with artillery fire.

The Lebanese army did not confirm the incident and said they were looking into the reports.

The UN peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon is yet to comment.

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

