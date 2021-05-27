Jordan vaccinates nearly a third of eligible refugees against Covid-19

Thirty percent of refugees in Jordan eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine have received at least their first dose, the UN’s refugee agency said on Thursday.
Of the 47,000 refugees eligible for the jab – not including pregnant women and children under the age of 18 – 13,455 have been inoculated this year.
“The success of the vaccination campaign is very much connected to the government’s decision to include all persons on Jordanian territory – nationals and refugees,” said UNHCR Jordan Representative Dominik Bartsch.
“But we cannot stop here. We need to carry forward the momentum generated thus far to ensure that all eligible refugees are vaccinated. Our aim is to leave no one behind – nobody is safe until everyone is safe,” Mr Bartsch said.
Jordan’s three main camps – Zaatari, Azraq and the Emirati-Jordanian camp – house around 120,00 refugees from the region.
A record 1,558 refugees were vaccinated in the Zaatari camp on Tuesday. It has two vaccination centres. Azraq has one.
Working alongside the Jordanian Health Minister, the UNHCR has been able to roll out the vaccination campaign since January.
The Emirati Red Crescent has led the vaccination campaign in the Emirati-Jordanian camp.
Jordan is expected to gradually end its curfew next month as part of a plan to reopen the economy, its interior minister said.
The country reported 12 deaths from the virus and 842 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the official death toll to 9,407, with 734,000 cases discovered since the outbreak began.
Medics, however, say the actual numbers infected are much higher.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Borussia Dortmund 0
Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43')
Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 450Nm
Price: Dh289,000
Directed by: Craig Gillespie
Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry
4/5
Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim
Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017
Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand
Sector: FinTech, wealth management
Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021
Current staff: more than 160 employees
Stage: series D
Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India
David Frum: Trump's bungling of coronavirus will reshape US politics
Hussein Ibish: How will 'President Joe Biden' deal with the Middle East?
Raghida Dergham: Can Trump's coronavirus strategy help reboot his re-election bid?
Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.
Founder: Abdulla Almoayed
Based: UAE
Founded: 2017
Number of employees: 35
Sector: FinTech
Raised: $13 million
Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.
