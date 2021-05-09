Jordan relaxes Covid-19 restrictions with view to reopening economy

A coronavirus curfew in Jordan will ease at the start of Eid Al Fitr this week, the government said on Sunday.

The government said the decision to reduce the daily curfew by three hours is in line with its goal to “arrive at a safe summer in which all sectors and economic activity would have returned to normal”.

The curfew will start at 10pm and finish at 6am, instead of the current 7pm to 6am curfew, it said.

The decision is the latest official measure to relax virus rules, after Jordan experienced a surge of deaths and infections this year.

The government says the crisis has become less severe.

The kingdom of 10 million people has been in recession since last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and a decade of economic stagnation.

Unemployment is officially at a record high of 24 per cent.

Last month, the authorities cancelled a Friday daytime curfew and allowed Friday prayers, after months of increased restrictions imposed to try to curb a surge of the coronavirus.

The authorities say deaths and infections have been falling for several weeks.

The latest official data shows 16 deaths and 743 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,092.

There have been 719,976 people who tested positive for the virus in the kingdom.

But doctors say many more people have been infected, most of whom have not been tested.

The exact date for Eid Al Fitr has not been set in Jordan, but it is widely expected to start on Thursday.

