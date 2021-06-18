Israel to provide 1 million Covid vaccines to Palestinian Authority

The doses Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be delivered in the coming days

A Palestinian medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Palestinian Medical Centre in the West Bank. EPA
A Palestinian medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Palestinian Medical Centre in the West Bank. EPA

Israel will give about one million soon-to-expire doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said on Friday.

In a joint statement with the health and defence ministries, Mr Bennett's office said the PA in exchange had agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer doses from one of its Covax shipments that is expected to arrive later this year.

Covax is a World Health Organisation initiative to supply vaccines to countries without enough resources to vaccinate their populations.

Palestine is among the beneficiaries of about six million doses the US has earmarked for Middle Eastern countries as part of the Covax programme.

Read More

The Erez border crossing into Gaza. Easing border control restrictions to allow Palestinians to procure medical supplies will help stem the spread of Covid-19, the World Bank said. AFPCovid-19 heaps more woes on Palestine's struggling economy

Palestinians say Israel is blocking the Covid-19 vaccine transfer to Gaza

Israel's announcement came days after Mr Bennett took office as head of a new government.

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85 per cent of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel has vaccinated only about 115,000 West Bank Palestinians who hold Israeli work permits.

Earlier this year, the PA accused the government of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of holding up the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Gaza.

The PA previously said Israel stopped vaccine shipments from the West Bank to Gaza, claiming a lack of approval.

Published: June 18, 2021 01:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Tomichan Thomas in a hospital in Dubai. He returned to his family in Kerala with the help of volunteers in the UAE. Photo: George Varghese

Partially paralysed shop owner leaves Dubai for India after community and officials clear fines

Courts
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
The Palazzo Versace Dubai is allowing guests to make their payments over four months. Courtesy: Palazzo Versace Dubai 

Pandemic prompts UAE hotels and retailers to embrace 'buy now, pay later' model

UAE
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one