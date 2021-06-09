Iraq releases top militia commander Qassim Musleh

The arrest sparked a showdown between the government and Iraqi miltias

Breaking News
Breaking News

Top Iraqi militia commander Qassim Musleh was released from detention on Wednesday, his son confirmed to The National.

Mr Musleh, leader of Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces operations in Anbar, was arrested on May 26 for suspicion of terrorism and in connection with the targeted killing of civil society activists and protesters.

"He is on his way to his house in Karbala," His son Mohammed told the National over the phone.

Mr Musleh's arrest sparked a vigorous dispute between the government and powerful Iraqi militia members demanding his release.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has pledged an investigation into the unlawful armed groups who have been accused of killing protesters and dissidents with impunity.

The day after the arrest of Mr Musleh, weapons-bearing militia members took to Baghdad's streets, gathering near the office of the prime minister and at an entrance to the Green Zone, teasing a dangerous escalation of force.

Security forces and the elite Counter-Terrorism Service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

This is a developing story...

Published: June 9, 2021 12:04 PM

