Iran-backed Shiite parties and Iraq militias pledge support to Hamas

Iran-backed Shiite political parties and militias in Iraq have expressed their “full support” over Saturday’s military operation by Hamas against the Israeli army and civilians.

On Saturday, Hamas militants in Gaza launched “Operation Al Aqsa Flood”, the biggest attack on Israel in years. The surprise assault involved gunmen crossing the border from Gaza with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Palestinian enclave.

Almost 1,000 people have been killed in two days of fighting in Israel and Gaza. About 700 have been killed in Israel, according to media reports, with at least 400 killed in Gaza. About 2,000 others have been injured.

Hours after the operation, Shiite militias paraded Baghdad streets to show support for Hamas, waiving Palestinian flags and praising them in song.

Others brought sheep in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square to slaughter in celebrations as others nearby set Israeli and US flags on fire. Palestinian flags were displayed on big screens.

“Salute to the champions of the Palestinian resistance,” read one banner in Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

“We are proudly following the victories achieved by the Palestinian resistance, which bring joy to the hearts of believers around the world,” the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a paramilitary group which is made up of mainly powerful Tehran-allied militias, said.

“Operation Al Aqsa Flood is the decisive response and the resounding rejection to all attacks by the Zionist occupation on Al Aqsa Mosque and our people in the occupied Jerusalem,” it added.

“At this historic moment, we declare our full support for our heroic brothers in the resistance and extended our hands to them, urging them to stand firm.”

Since its establishment in 1948, Iraq has not recognised the state of Israel as a legitimate state and both countries are technically still in a state of war.

Iraq took part in the war following Israel's foundation in 1948 as well as the wars in 1967 and 1973.

It was the only Arab country that did not sign the ceasefire agreement that ended violent hostilities in 1949.

Israel has long considered Iraq a major security threat, particularly during Saddam Hussein’s rule from the late 1970s to 2003.

In 1981, Israel destroyed an unfinished nuclear reactor near Baghdad out of fear Iraq was developing nuclear weapons – a brazen air strike that took the world by surprise. Being at war with Iran at the time, Iraq did not retaliate.

During the 1991 Gulf War, launched by a US-led international coalition to oust Saddam Hussein's army from Kuwait, Iraq attacked Israeli territory with Scud missiles.

Since 2003, Iraqi Shiite political parties and militias have been outspoken about Israel. In previous years, they accused Israel of carrying out air strikes inside Iraq against the militias bases or weapons depots.

Iraqi protesters hold posters during a rally in Baghdad in support of Palestinians, bearing the name "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". AFP

The leader of the Asaib Ahl Al Haq militia, Qais Al Khazali, praised Hamas militants as “heroes”, adding that “we will continue monitoring the events, ready and not mere bystanders”.

Kataib Hezbollah group said the operation “has boosted the morals changed the military equation in a way that needs unity in confronting the enemy”.

The group is accused of kidnapping an Israeli-Russian researcher who has been missing for more than six months. Elizabeth Tsurkov, a PhD student at Princeton University in the US, was conducting research in Baghdad when she was kidnapped. She was last seen leaving a coffee shop in the Iraqi capital in March.

Influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, who pushed a law inside parliament to criminalise normalisation with Israel, instructed his followers to recite a prayer in support of the people of Palestine.

It is still unclear to what extent the Shiite militias will support Hamas.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani expressed support for Gaza and the Palestinian people and said the attack on Israel was a “natural result of the systematic oppression … at the hands of the Zionist occupation authority”.

'Optimistic about the future'

In Baghdad’s Sunni district of Al Adhamiyah, a long banner decorated the clock tower of Abu Hanifa Mosque, reading: “Al Aqsa Flood”, the name of Saturday's operation from Hamas.

“I can’t describe my feelings since yesterday,” Yassin Mohammed Muslih, 72, a retired teacher, told The National.

“Those heroes gave us hope after all these years of humiliation and conspiracy. I’m optimistic about the future.”

He joined dozens of Iraqis on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Hamas.

“Palestine and Jerusalem are for Muslims not Jewish,” Ahmed Ali, 44, said. “We wish we could join our brothers, it’s not only their cause but ours,” Mr Ali added.