Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani arrives in the UAE to meet President Sheikh Mohamed

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has arrived in the UAE for an official visit, Baghdad has said.

Mr Al Sudani is leading a senior government delegation and is expected to meet President Sheikh Mohamed to help strengthen bilateral relations and economic co-operation.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Mr Al Sudani received a guard of honour welcome where Sheikh Mohamed attended the official ceremony, Wam reported.

“We do not forget the diplomatic role of the UAE in supporting Iraq, its participation in the war against ISIS and its effective contribution to the restoration of destroyed areas,” Al Ittihad reported Mr Al Sudani as saying on Tuesday.

“We firmly believe that the sustainable relationship between the countries of the region and its stability comes from linking the common interests between these countries through economic co-operation and building development projects to create job opportunities and benefit from the human and natural energy available in our countries.”

The UAE is one of Iraq's most prominent trading partners, with the volume of trade exchange exceeding $16 billion, he said.

“This visit underlines Iraq's sincere desire to continue and develop trade and economic co-operation and to attract investments in various sectors, including renewable energy, port management and logistics centres,” Mr Al Sudani said.

The UAE and Iraq have been strengthening trade ties in recent years.

In 2021, UAE clean energy company Masdar signed a deal with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and National Investment Commission to build five solar power stations across Iraq.

Also that year, Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a preliminary agreement with the General Company for Ports of Iraq to explore potential investment opportunities and strengthen co-operation in the transport and maritime sectors.

The UAE is funding the Revive the Spirit of Mosul project launched by the UN's culture agency to rebuild Mosul's historic landmarks.

The $50 million project aims to reverse the destruction caused by ISIS at Al Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret, as well as Al Saa’a monastery and the 800-year-old Al Tahera church.