Iran says nuclear deal decision to be made by midnight

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers could be revived “if Tehran's red lines are respected”, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran would have a response to the EU's draft nuclear agreement by midnight on Monday, adding that Iran had a “plan B” if no agreement can be reached, Fars news agency said.

Mr Kanaani said the removal of sanctions on Iran, if an agreement can be reached, would help the global economy and energy supplies.

Lifting sanctions would boost Iranian oil exports at a time when the world market has been disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Iran can provide more supplies than in the past,” Mr Kanaani said.

Iran said on Friday a bid by the EU to revive the deal could be “acceptable, if it provides assurances” on crucial demands made by Tehran, state news agency Irna reported.

Officials have been reviewing the EU's “final” proposal, which was put forward a week ago, after four days of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Vienna, an Iranian diplomat told the agency. The talks began in 2021.

“Proposals by the EU can be acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance on the issues of safeguards, sanctions and guarantees,” the diplomat said.

A senior EU official said he was expecting a final decision within “very few weeks”.

He said no more changes could be made to the text, which has been the subject of negotiations for 15 months.

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for economic sanctions being lifted.

In 2018, Donald Trump, US president at the time, withdrew his country from the deal, claiming it threatened American security.

The US reimposed tough sanctions on Iran and in response Tehran stopped adhering to limits on its nuclear programme.

Washington and other powers fear Iran is trying to create nuclear weapons. Tehran says its programme is for civilian use.