Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna

Diplomats hopeful of latest round of negotiations being the last

Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal Iran agreed to with world powers will resume on Saturday, with diplomats hopeful it will be the final round of negotiations.

Slow but steady progress has been made by diplomats after five rounds of talks that seek a US return to the accord and Iranian compliance.

Officials from the EU, China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK were present, as well as representatives from Tehran and Washington – although they have not met face to face.

Read More

Yossi Cohen, the departing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, offered the closest acknowledgement yet his country was behind a series of recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear programme. AP PhotoMossad chief hints Israel was behind attacks on Iranian nuclear targets

“Will it be the final round? Nobody knows but all negotiators hope so,” said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and envoy to the talks, Abbas Araghchi, said: "The participants are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to the nuclear accord and ensuring the full and effective implementation of this agreement.”

Earlier this week, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said "a lot of progress" was made.

But she said “until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement”.

Next Friday, Iran will hold presidential elections to find the successor to incumbent Hassan Rouhani.

In 2018, the-then US president Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal and re-imposed heavy economic sanctions on Iran.

In response, Tehran has repeatedly breached the terms of accord and says it will only return to compliance once the sanctions are lifted.

Mr Trump’s successor Joe Biden says he is open to a return to the deal but on the condition that Iran first returns to compliance.

Published: June 11, 2021 08:05 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Boris Johnson has challenged the world's richest countries to prioritise the education of girls. Getty Images

G7 boost for girls as Boris Johnson challenges leaders to fund female education

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. AP

Biden meets Johnson: leaders find common ground on eve of G7

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one