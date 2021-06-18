Iran elections 2021: poor turnout despite leaders' pleas to voters

Iran appeared on course for a historically low turnout in its presidential election on Friday, with less than a quarter of eligible voters casting ballots almost 10 hours after polling stations opened.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast the ceremonial first ballot after polls opened at 7am and urged people to come out and choose from the limited field of candidates that sparked public anger and calls for an election boycott.

Mr Khamenei's hard-line protege, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, is tipped to beat the three other candidates left in the race after three others withdrew in the past week.

"Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," Mr Khamenei said after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

Pre-election polling by the Iranian Students Polling Agency found only 40 per cent of the 59.3 million eligible Iranians intended to vote. No presidential race since the republic was founded in 1979 has had a turnout below 50 per cent. By about 4.45pm, only about 14 million people, or 23 per cent of eligible voters, had cast their votes, according to the government-linked Fars news agency.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei votes during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran. Official Khamenei Website / Reuters

The voting faced early difficulties, with reports of malfunctioning electronic voting machines at some polling locations in Tehran and across the country, and a shortage of paper ballots at others. The governor of Tehran, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpay, said 79 polling stations in the capital faced technical issues.

Iran's foreign minister casts his ballot in Turkey while on a diplomatic trip. Tasnim

Voting also got under way around the world at Iran's various consulates and embassies. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said there were 133 diplomatic missions and 234 polling stations abroad where Iranians could vote. Singapore, Yemen and Canada are the only countries where Iranian expats will not be able to vote.

In the United Arab Emirates, voting is taking place at the Iranian consulate in Dubai. The polling opened 8am local time. Mirroring the low turnout in Iran and other locations around the world, handfuls of Iranians filtered in and out of the consulate, barely having to wait to cast their ballots. Those that showed up were seemingly conservative older voters and mostly men.

Big-name politicians went to the polls as well, including reformist leader and former president Mohammad Khatami. Mr Khatami's images and name are banned from being published by Iranian media because of his support for the protests against alleged fraud in the 2009 presidential election that gave Mahmoud Ahmedinejad a second term.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif used the polling station in Antalya while on a diplomatic trip to Turkey.

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi casts his vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Reuters

Mr Raisi, the front runner, cast his ballot in Tehran in the morning. Moderate candidate Abdolnasser Hemmati and his wife also cast their ballots early.

Mr Ahmadinejad, who called for an election boycott after being disqualified from running this year, confirmed that he would not be voting. He published a video in which he says he will not be supporting any of the candidates and calls the elections a "sin" that ignores the will of the people.

The election cycle was largely dominated by voter apathy, and Iran's attempts to revive its nuclear deal with world powers and its struggling economy – both issues being seen as failures of President Hassan Rouhani's administration.

During debates leading up to the election, the candidates used much of their time to blame Mr Rouhani for government failures over the past eight years.

Despite efforts by the candidates to enthuse the electorate, the ideologically narrow field of candidates may lead many Iranians to sit out this election cycle.

Traditionally, high voter turnout has resulted in the election of reformist and moderate candidates. Low voter turnout favours hardline candidates.

This year, the combination of a list of nearly all hardline and conservative candidates along with deep-seated voter apathy is likely to hand a win to Mr Raisi.

If elected, he would be the first serving Iranian president to be sanctioned by the US government even before entering office. He was sanctioned for his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as for his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticised judiciary.

Prior to election day Mr Raisi's level of support was polling at 63.7 per cent among those who said they would be voting.

Polls will close early on Saturday morning and the results are unlikely to come in until at least a few days after election day.