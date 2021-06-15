EU sees progress on key obstacles at Iran nuclear talks

Top European diplomat says he foresees limits being placed on Iran's nuclear programme

Enrique Mora (R), Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), speaks to journalist in front of the 'Grand Hotel Wien' after the closed-door nuclear talks on June 15, 2021 in Vienna. AFP
A top European diplomat said Tuesday he believes international negotiations with Iran will ultimately succeed in reimposing limits on its nuclear programme, but more time may be needed.

Enrique Mora, who is co-ordinating the talks in Vienna, said progress had been made on key obstacles at the talks.

Mr Mora said outside the hotel where Iranian officials have been meeting with envoys from Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain, that he could “not say that this is the last round” of talks.

“I don’t know, really. I mean we are closer now, obviously. But I don’t know,” he said.

Mr Mora said the delegations “complained about the presence of some demonstrators close to the premises of the conference", which he reported to the police twice.

“What happened next, I was not informed. It’s not my business. It’s something for the Austrian police,” he said.

An agreement in 2015 imposed strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for easing American sanctions, but former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from it three years later.

The US is not taking part in the Vienna talks but sent a senior diplomatic delegation to the Austrian capital to discuss the issue with many of the envoys taking part, including Russian officials.

The Iran nuclear talks have brought about some alignment between Moscow and Washington despite years of recent tension.

It is likely to be discussed at Wednesday’s summit meeting in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Updated: June 16, 2021 02:22 AM

