Egypt begins dredging for expanded Suez Canal after 'Ever Given' crisis

The 'Ever Given', one of the world's largest container ships, became wedged acros the Suez Canal in March.

Dredging work to extend a second lane of the Suez Canal has begun, with a widened and deepened southern section of the vital waterway due to open to giant container ships by 2023.

The Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday that work was under way, only a week after announcing the plan to extend the waterway near the spot where the giant container ship Ever Given became stuck for six days in March.

The plan includes widening the canal's southernmost stretch by about 40 metres to the east, on the side of the Sinai Peninsula. That segment would also be deepened to 72 feet, from the current 66 feet in depth in a stretch of canal 30 kilometres long.

The plan also includes a 10km extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015. That would extend the double-lane stretch of the canal to 82km, allowing more vessels to pass through the canal.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directions "to immediately start implementing the proposed development plan and put in place a timetable for completion as soon as possible", the authority said on Saturday.

The grounding of the 440-metre Ever Given in a southern section of the canal from March 23 to March 29 delayed the passage of hundreds of vessels through the waterway, disrupting global trade.

About 10 per cent of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. More than 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

The Ever Given, still loaded with thousands of containers, is being held in the Great Bitter Lake between two stretches of the canal, amid a dispute over a compensation claim brought by the canal authority against the ship's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner RB Money To Burn, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m Winner Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Kimbear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Platinum Star, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Key Victory, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby.

