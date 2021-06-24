Egypt and Sudan military chiefs meet in Khartoum as Nile dam crisis looms

Egypt’s chief of staff and his Sudanese counterpart have held talks in Khartoum, Sudan’s armed forces said in a statement early on Thursday.

Gen Mohammed Farid Hegazy and Sudan’s Gen Mohammed Othman Al Hussein met at an air base in Khartoum late on Wednesday night, the statement said, but did not divulge the content of the talks.

Gen Hegazy stopped in Khartoum on his way back home from the Democratic Republic of Congo, current chairman of the African Union.

Egypt and Sudan have forged close military ties in recent months, signing a co-operation agreement and holding a series of joint war games. Gen Hegazy has been a frequent visitor to Sudan.

The two have been locked in a bitter dispute with Ethiopia, Sudan’s eastern neighbour for over a decade over a massive hydroelectric dam Addis Ababa is building on the Nile less than 20 kilometres from the Sudanese border.

Egypt says the dam could deeply cut its share of the Nile waters, wiping out hundreds of thousands of jobs in its agriculture sector and disrupting its delicate food balance.

Sudan has warned that Ethiopia must co-ordinate on the operating and filling of the dam to prevent flooding in its eastern region and ensure its own power-generating Nile dams function normally.

Separately, Sudan and Ethiopia are at loggerheads over a border dispute in which Khartoum claims that Addis Ababa is occupying an enclave of fertile farmland where it has allowed farmers to settle under its protection. The dispute led to deadly clashes late in 2020 and early this year.

The growing military co-operation between Sudan and Egypt has meanwhile fed speculation that the two allies were prepared to resort to military action to resolve their dispute with Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD.

Egypt, whose military is far larger and better equipped than Sudan’s, has warned of “unimaginable instability” if it was denied a drop of its share of the water. President Abdel Fatah El Sisi also said no one should assume to be out of the reach of his country’s powerful military.

But Egypt has not publicly raised the prospect of military action since April.

Sudan has ruled out military action, but wrote to the UN Security Council this week asking that the GERD issue be discussed by the 15-member body.

Ethiopia has insisted that the GERD was key to its development, arguing that the 6,000-megwatt dam will lift millions of its people out of poverty. It has often insisted over 10 years of fruitless negotiations with Egypt that the GERD was an issue of national sovereignty.