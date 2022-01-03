Egypt considering bid for 2036 Olympic games

Egypt has its eyes set on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

The country intends to submit an official bid to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi told Sky News Arabia.

The ministry and other relevant authorities are currently studying the technical, logistical and financial aspects necessary to put on the massive event, he said.

If successful, Egypt would be the first African country to host the Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in November it was his dream that Africa would host the games during his tenure, which ends in 2025. Although that will not be possible, he is hopeful an African country will seek to organise the games by 2036 or 2040.

Construction work on Egypt International Olympic City in the New Administrative Capital, about 45 kilometres east of Cairo, is under way.

The government project will include a 90,000-seat stadium, two indoor halls with a combined capacity of 23,000 spectators, and facilities to host swimming, equestrian, tennis and squash tournaments.

The summer Olympics, held every four years, will next take place in 2024 in Paris, 2028 in Los Angeles and 2032 in Brisbane. Tokyo 2020 was postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials in several countries, including China, India, Russia, Turkey and the UK, have expressed an interest in bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Since the inaugural Olympics was held in Athens in 1896, a few cities have hosted the event more than once — including London, Los Angeles and Paris.