An Egyptian court on Sunday confirmed life sentences for 10 members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, including its leader, over prison breaks and police killings during the 2011 uprising.

The movement's supreme guide Mohamed Badie and his nine co-defendants were given the life sentences, which are 25 years in Egypt, in 2019.

They had been found guilty of conspiring with members of the Palestinian movement Hamas to enter prisons and free inmates.

The Court of Cassation, the highest court in Egypt's criminal judicial system, on Sunday acquitted eight other, lower-ranking Brotherhood members.

They had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for violence during the uprising that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.

Mr Mubarak was succeeded by Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Morsi.

But the army, led by now-President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, toppled Morsi amid mass protests against his rule.

Mr El Sisi outlawed the Brotherhood in late 2013 and has overseen a wide-ranging crackdown, jailing thousands of its supporters.

The court's rulings on Sunday are final and cannot be appealed against.

Last month, the same court confirmed 12 death sentences against Muslim Brotherhood members, including two senior figures, for various offences including making bombs.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

