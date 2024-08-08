MENA

An unexpected journey: the fantastic tale of Wales's first Muslim national poet Hanan Issa

The Welsh-Iraqi filmmaker and wordsmith with a deep passion for JRR Tolkien and mythology talks about the motifs that have run through her life and work

Tahira Yaqoob

08 August, 2024

