African Lion military exercises in Morocco - in pictures

Members of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces Rescue and Relief Unit take part in a biochemical simulation organised by the US Defence Threat Reduction Agency. The drill was part of the African Lion military exercise in Agadir. AFP

Moroccan Rescue and Relief Unit members during a biochemical simulation for the African Lion military exercise, described by US Maj Gen Andrew Rohling as “the largest US military exercise ever conducted on this continent”. AFP

Besides the biochemical simulation in Agadir, the African Lion programme features exercises in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. AFP

The Moroccan and US militaries will be joined by service members from nine countries, including Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Senegal and Tunisia. Military observers from 30 countries will also be present. AFP

The military exercises feature 7,000 troops training to respond to global and regional conflicts such as terrorism, chemical attacks, as pictured, and cyber warfare. AFP

Although the biochemical simulation exercise is in Agadir, Morocco, other drills will take place across the kingdom including Tifnit, Tan Tan, Mahbes, Tafraout, Ben Guerir, and Kenitra. AFP

Commander of US Africa Command, Gen Stephen Townsend, said '“this exercise [African Lion] is all about readiness. Readiness of our partners, and readiness of our forces'. AFP

Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Rescue and Relief Unit members during a biochemical simulation in the city of Agadir in south-west Morocco. AFP

Senegalese National Fire Brigades members were also part of the biochemical simulation exercise in Agadir. AFP