Algeria wildfires kill 15 amid record heat

Fifteen people were killed and 26 injured in wildfires that broke out across Algeria on Sunday, the Algerian Interior Ministry announced.

Authorities said on Monday that 97 fires were burning, affecting forests and agricultural areas in 16 governorates on the country’s eastern coast.

Algerian civil defence teams and armed forces have evacuated dozens of trapped families in Bejaia governorate, 250km from the capital Algiers, as rescue and firefighting operations continue in other ravaged areas.

Meanwhile, Algerian meteorological services announced that a record heatwave will hit the country in the coming days, with temperatures reaching 48ºC in 31 governorates.