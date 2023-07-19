Wildfires break out in Tunisian northwestern city as extreme hot weather continues

Tunisian firefighters are still trying to contain a wildfire that has erupted in Meloula forests in Tabarka, Jendouba governate, north-west of Tunisia, since Tuesday afternoon, local authorities have said.

Civil protection units, forest rangers, national guards, as well as Tunisian soldiers, were dispatched to control the flames that had spread quickly due to the record temperatures, hot wind and dry climate, Jendouba's governor told local radio Mosaique.

Emergency backup was also sent from other civil protection units from the nearby governorates of El Kef, Beja, Siliana, Zaghouen, Manouba and Bizerte, as well as student firefighters and volunteering civilians who are providing assistance for the wildfire control operation.

The fire, which erupted on Tuesday afternoon, damaged ten hectares of land but authorities said a full damage assessment could only be completed after extinguishing it.

Four families were evacuated by Tunisian armed forces and national guard units from nearby areas.

“The priority at the moment is to protect human lives and evacuate people to a safer place as the area is characterised by very difficult terrain,” Jedouba governor Samir Kouka told Mosaique radio.

Military helicopters have also been dispatched for the firefighting operations and to provide support for civil protection units.

Authorities noted that the fire will be fully controlled within the next few hours.

Local eyewitnesses told The National that the people evacuated were taken to youth homes and schools to take shelter.

The fire brigades of the Regional Administration of Civil Protection in Jendouba continue their efforts to extinguish The fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Maloula forest. Photo: Tunisian Civil Defence

About 3,000 residents live in Maloula village and might need evacuation if flames reach more populated areas.

Forests in Tunisia cover a massive 1.3 million hectares, 70 per cent of which are located in the north-west and centre west. In Tabarka, forest cover has decreased dramatically in recent decades due to fires, climate change and deforestation, with tree coverage declining by around 6 per cent since the year 2000.

According to the Global Forest Watch, tree cover loss due to fires reached a high in 2015, with 86 per cent of all tree cover loss for that year in Tunisia due to wildfires.