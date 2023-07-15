Turkey's parliament could debate Sweden's Nato application over summer break

Turkey’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee will work through the summer recess to speed up its ratification of Sweden’s accession to Nato.

Parliament voted to keep the committee on standby before it went into a recess that will last until October 1, according to the Official Gazette on Saturday.

The decision effectively clears the way for deliberations on Sweden’s Nato application without delay if asked by the government.

Turkey, the only Nato member along with Hungary that has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid, agreed to support its membership on Monday while Stockholm made pledges to Ankara after months of negotiations.

Sweden’s accession would increase Nato’s presence in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region – both gateways for Russia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that his government would submit the bill after Stockholm shares a new plan about dealing with Kurdish separatist groups and alleged supporters of a failed 2016 coup attempt against his government.

Mr Erdogan spoke on Wednesday at the end of the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

He was originally scheduled to attend a ceremony in parliament on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Hundreds were killed while attacks also took place on the parliament building and several other government offices.

Instead, he will attend a similar ceremony in Istanbul later Saturday, according to his staff.