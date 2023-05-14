Voting begins in Turkey as Erdogan fights for political survival

Voting began in Turkey on Sunday morning for the most closely fought presidential election in the country's recent history.

Surveys have shown President Recep Tayyip Erdogan trailing opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. If accurate, the election could present Turkey with a new leader after more than 20 years of Mr Erdogan's rule.

Polling stations opened at 8am and will close at 5pm local time. Results are expected to roll in from across the country after 9pm.

A presidential candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of votes to avoid a run-off election on May 28.

Various restrictions have been put in place, including a ban on the sale of alcohol until midnight.

Media outlets are banned from reporting election-related news, commentary or predictions until after 6pm.

More than 191,000 ballot boxes have been sent out across Turkey for the about 61 million eligible voters, state media reported. Additional polling stations have been set up for tens of thousands of people displaced by February's earthquake who cannot return home to vote.

Voters will also elect deputies to Turkey's 600-seat parliament.

The presidential candidates made their final pleas for votes in Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, leader of the People's Republican Party (CHP), addressed a rally in Ankara, where he also visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the party and of the modern Turkish state.

Addressing supporters in the rain, Mr Kilicdaroglu said: "Ataturk was open to innovation. He embraced change with courage. Focus all your energy on building the new, not fighting the old."

Mr Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) toured three Istanbul districts on the eve of the election, including his home area of Kasimpasa, where residents affirmed their support for the president despite the serious economic problems now facing the country.

Speaking later at the Hagia Sofia mosque, he said: "We will emerge stronger from the ballot box."

Mr Erdogan has dismissed accusations that he would not step down if he was defeated.

“If our nation decides to make such a different decision, we will do exactly what’s required by democracy,” he said in an interview aired by more than a dozen Turkish broadcasters on Friday.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which attracts about 10 per cent of votes and has backed Mr Kilicdaroglu, held its final rally in the Istanbul district of Yenekepi. Kurdish rap blared from loudspeakers as officials took to the stage shouting "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" or "Woman, Life, Freedom" — a famous Kurdish slogan which has recently featured in Iran's anti-government protests.

Supporters of Sirri Sureyya Onder, a candidate of the Green Left Party, attend a campaign rally in Istanbul on Saturday. Bloomberg

The withdrawal of presidential candidate Muharrem Ince on Thursday is expected to boost Mr Kilicdaroglu's votes.

Turnout is traditionally strong in Turkey, with more than 81 per cent of voters taking part in the 2018 election. Millions of first-time voters will also take to the polls.

Voters in the diaspora have already broken participation records, with more than three million votes cast.