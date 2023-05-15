Turkey election results: Erdogan says he may not have won as second round looms

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was locked in a tight election race on Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.

With the unofficial count nearly completed, voter support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win re-election outright.

Mr Erdogan had 49.6 per cent of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party alliance, had 44.7 per cent, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round,” Mr Erdogan said early on Monday, adding that votes from Turkish citizens living abroad still need to be tallied.

"If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome."

Mr Kilicdaroglu said he would not sleep as the country's political future hangs in the balance.

He said early on Monday that he will accept the people's decision for a second round, and that Mr Erdogan had not obtained the result he wanted in Sunday's elections.

Speaking alongside leaders of the other parties in his alliance, Mr Kilicdaroglu said he would win the run-off.

Media outlets, which were banned from reporting on the election until after 6.30pm local time, offered differing predictions as votes were counted across the country.

State-run news agencies initially placed Mr Erdogan ahead of Mr Kilicdaroglu, while opposition officials accused Anadolu Agency of manipulating data in favour of the President.

"We will not sleep tonight, my people," said Mr Kilicdaroglu, leader of the People's Republican Party (CHP), calling on the election board to release data from various provinces.

The election authority later said it was not withholding vote counts from political parties.

Under Turkish election law, a candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of votes to avoid a second round of voting, this year on May 28.

Preliminary results began to emerge from party-affiliated media when a broadcast ban was lifted at 6.30pm local time (7.30pm UAE), although official results were expected after 9pm local time.

Both candidates called on ballot observers to stay by the boxes until the final results are announced.

Opposition figures said the government was deliberately slowing down the count in districts where Mr Kilicdaroglu was enjoying strong support.

"They are contesting the count emerging from ballot boxes where we are massively ahead," Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, told reporters.

State broadcaster TRT earlier showed Mr Erdogan leading with just over 50 per cent of votes, compared with Mr Kilicdaroglu's 43 per cent, based on almost 86 per cent of votes counted.

HalkTV, close to the CHP, also placed the President ahead of its candidate, although estimates continued to fluctuate as the night progressed.

But later, Mr Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter "we are leading", while Mr Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas also said he was on track for victory.

In past elections, Mr Erdogan has generally placed ahead in early results as votes from urban centres are still to be counted.

Exit polls are banned in Turkey.

Mr Erdogan also took to Twitter, saying hurried results is "stealing the national will of the people".

CHP officials have said the party expects its highest ever turnout in Istanbul as polls closed in the country's most important presidential election yet.

"We expect record turnout in Istanbul," said Canan Kaftancioglu, the CHP's provincial leader in Istanbul, where Mr Erdogan made a last attempt to appeal to voters at three separate rallies on Saturday.

"There is information that this is the case all over Turkey," Ms Kaftancioglu said, adding the party expected a 90 per cent voter turnout in Turkey's largest city of almost 16 million.

Results from Istanbul are decisive in determining the course of the election, but were not expected until late into the night.

Sunday's presidential election, accompanied by parliamentary elections, is the most important to take place in the 100 years of the post-Ottoman republic.

For the millions of first-time voters taking to the polls, estimates suggested they could wake up under a new leader for the very first time.

Mr Kilicdaroglu had been predicted to narrowly beat Mr Erdogan and clinch victory in a single round.

His spokesman, Faik Oztrak, said they were seeing a positive picture even as TRT showed Mr Erdogan leading.

Polling stations in Taksim and Besiktas were packed in the late morning and into the afternoon.

As polling drew to a close, police erected security barriers in the central Taksim Square, historically the scene of large political protests.